Tributes paid to statesman Lord Carrington after his death aged 99

Former prime ministers were among those paying tribute to statesman and war hero Lord Carrington of Upton, who has died at the age of 99. The last surviving member of Sir Winston Churchill’s post-war government, Peter Carrington famously resigned as Margaret Thatcher’s Foreign Secretary in 1982 after taking responsibility for the Argentinian invasion of the Falkland Islands. He had previously chaired the Lancaster House talks in 1979 which led to the establishment of the state of Zimbabwe, and later served as secretary-general of Nato from 1984-88.

Lord Carrington was Margaret Thatcher’s first foreign secretary Credit: PA

The Eton-educated hereditary peer was a tank commander in the Grenadier Guards during the Second World War, winning the Military Cross in the North-Western Europe campaign. He took up his seat in the House of Lords in 1946 and went on to become the oldest and longest-serving member of Parliament’s second chamber. Downing Street described his death as “very sad news”, while Prime Minister Theresa May’s effective deputy, David Lidington, paid tribute to “a career given to public service”. Former PM David Cameron said: “Peter Carrington was a lovely man and a great public servant. “It was a huge honour having him to Chequers and listening to his stories of working with every Conservative leader from Winston Churchill onwards. Kindness and brilliance in equal measure; he’ll be deeply missed.”

Lord Carrington and Baroness Thatcher attend the funeral of former minister John Profumo in 2006 Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

And Sir John Major said he felt “immensely privileged” to have known Carrington. “There are some of whom it is easy to say `I was proud to have known him’,” said Sir John. “Peter Carrington was one such. “In war and in peace, he served our country with courage, grace and distinction. He never fell beneath the dignity of his office, yet leavened public life with an irreverent wit that delighted all who worked with him. “The country has lost one of its greatest post-war statesmen. I not only feel proud to have known him, I feel immensely privileged.”

