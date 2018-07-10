Young girl admitted to hospital during wait for medicinal cannabis licence

On Tuesday Sophia was rushed to hospital after becoming unwell.

Her parents, Danielle and Darren say the medication relieves their daughter’s condition.

Sophia Gibson, six, from Newtownards, suffers from a severe form of epilepsy known as Dravet syndrome.

A young girl from Co Down waiting to hear if she has been granted a licence to be treated with medicinal cannabis oil, has been admitted to hospital.

She is being treated in the intensive care unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Her family has applied for a licence for her to be treated with cannabis oil in Northern Ireland.

Previously Sophia was treated with the medication when her family took her to the Netherlands.

Her mother Danielle told the Press Association Sophia suffered a seizure so severe she had to be placed in an induced coma.

“How much more Sophia can take of this, I just don’t know,” she said.

“I am just praying she makes it through the night.

“I just hope she has enough fight in her to keep going.

“No parent wants to see their child like this, and there are so many other children like Sophia, something needs to be done, there has been too much stalling (around medicinal cannabis).”

In a statement earlier on Tuesday evening, Sophia’s family said she has been placed on life support.

“Sophia needs everyone’s prayers and well wishes more than ever,” they said.

“This afternoon Sophia had a very bad seizure lasting near an hour which has resulted in Sophia being sedated and placed on life support.

“Danielle is currently with her at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where Sophia is critical.

“We can’t reply to everyone individually that have already sent messages or phone calls but we appreciate it and will up date you as we and the family know more.”

Hannah Deacon from Warwickshire, whose son Alfie Dingley, who also suffers with epilepsy, expressed her concern over Sophia’s condition.