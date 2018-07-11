Long-standing opponent says Trump not welcome

One of Donald Trump’s long-standing opponents in Scotland believes it will be “made quite clear that he’s not welcome” when he arrives in the UK.

David Milne has clashed with Mr Trump and his family since he first announced plans to build a golf course in Aberdeenshire a decade ago.

As a resident on the Menie estate, Mr Milne and his wife refused to leave their house and the Trump International Golf Links course was eventually built around their property.

With the US president set to spend the weekend in Scotland after meeting Theresa May and the Queen, large-scale protests have been organised for Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Mr Milne said: “Wherever he goes, whether it be Turnberry or Menie, it’ll be made quite clear that he’s not welcome in this country.

“I believe there are a number of demonstrations organised just to make that quite clear to him.

“I think many, many people have come round to the same conclusion that I reached many years ago.

“His presidency is basically a rerun of what happened here at Menie, he obviously used this whole development scandal as a practice run for the presidency – it was scandal, failure, lie all the way through.”