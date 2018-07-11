Trump visit will see biggest police mobilisation since 2011 riots

One of the biggest ever police operations will take place to cover the visit to the UK by US president Donald Trump.

Nearly every force in England and Wales has contributed officers to help with the massive mobilisation, the biggest since the 2011 riots.

Thousands of officers will be on duty to cover the visit, during which President Trump is expected to visit locations including Blenheim Palace, Chequers, Windsor Castle, the US ambassador’s official residence in Regent’s Park, London, and Scotland.

Mr Trump suggested Britain was in “turmoil” as he set off on a European trip taking in a Nato summit and face-to-face talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin as well as his first visit to the UK as president

He said he got along with Theresa May “very well”, but suggested he might make time during his UK visit to speak with his friend Boris Johnson, who has just rocked her Government by resigning as foreign secretary.

It was “up to the people” whether or not they want Mrs May to stay as Prime Minister, he added.

Police colleagues left behind in the home forces will cover the shortfall, with West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson warning that it will have a knock-on effect for months as officers take owed time off.