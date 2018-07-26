Commuters face temperatures hotter than legal limit to transport cattle

Rush-hour commuters on the London Underground sweltered in temperatures above the legal limit for transporting livestock on Thursday, the hottest day of the year so far. Temperatures reached 35.7C (96.26F) on the Central Line, while the Bakerloo, Victoria and Jubilee all were several degrees above the 30C (86F) maximum for transporting cattle, sheep and pigs, the Press Association found. Sweat-soaked passengers fanned themselves and gulped down water as the humidity in some carriages rose above 60%. However commuters on the air-conditioned Circle Line enjoyed more tolerable temperatures of 29.4C (84.92F).

A thermometer showing 35.7C on the Central Line during rush hour Credit: Thomas Hornall/PA

It comes after commuters battling “unacceptable” conditions were told they must wait more than a decade before air-conditioned trains arrive on some of the capital’s busiest routes. In a Twitter Q and A with the Central Line chief, Chris Taggart, Giovanni Lepori said the heat was “reaching levels that are certainly dangerous for elderly people and children”. He asked the official account: “What is being done to solve these unacceptable conditions for which we pay very high prices?” The Central Line responded: “We’ve made improvements to the ventilation systems on the current fleet.

A thermometer showing 33.4C on the Victoria Line Credit: Thomas Hornall/PA