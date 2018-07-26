Theresa May heads for Italy and Switzerland after turbulent political year

Theresa May is heading to Austria for Brexit talks before heading off to Italy for the start of her summer holidays. The Prime Minister is attending a music festival in Salzburg as a guest of the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. As well as enjoying the musical performances on offer, which include Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Mrs May will hold rounds of talks with Chancellor Kurz and Czech prime minister Andrej Babis.

Mrs May will head for Italy and Switzerland Credit: Christopher Furlong/PA

It is part of several meetings across Europe which the PM and her ministers are carrying out to win over support for the Chequers Brexit blueprint. Mrs May was dealt a blow by Brussels on Thursday as its chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, rejected the customs proposals that form a key plank of the plan. EU leaders are due to meet in Salzburg on September 20 for an informal summit that could be used to discuss Brexit developments amid claims German Chancellor Angela Merkel believes there has been “drift” in the talks. After a turbulent political year that has seen Mrs May lose a wave of ministers for personal misdemeanours and political opposition to her EU exit strategy, the PM will be hoping for a restful time as she heads off for the summer.

Mrs May and her husband Philip visiting Desenzano del Garda, near Lake Garda in northern Italy, during last year’s summer holiday Credit: Antonio Calanni/PA