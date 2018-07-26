Torrid day for Facebook has impact on Wall Street markets

A plunge in Facebook shares weighed on US stocks, erasing more than 100 billion US dollars of the social media giant’s market value and ending a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500 index.

Facebook’s tumble led a sell-off in technology companies that offset solid gains in other areas of the market, including industrial and energy stocks and consumer goods companies.

Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market.

The broader gains reflect another round of strong company earnings and fresh optimism among investors that trade tensions between the US and European Union may be on the mend.

“It’s a shock what happened to Facebook, but that little improvement in the trade picture and the continuation of the earnings results have just been spectacular,” said Ted Theodore, portfolio manager at TrimTabs Asset Management.

The S&P 500 index dropped 8.63 points, or 0.3%, to 2,837.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 112.97 points, or 0.4%, to 25,527.07.

The Nasdaq composite index lost 80.05 points, or 1%, to 7,852.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 10.16 points, or 0.6%, to 1,695.36.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.