Alex Salmond dropped from Johnston Press takeover plans

Alex Salmond has been dropped from plans for a takeover of the newspaper group which publishes the Scotsman and the i, it has emerged.

Norwegian investor Christen Ager-Hanssen had previously said he planned to make the former Scottish first minister the chairman of the board at Johnston Press.

But now he said he wanted someone wth “more knowledge and understanding about the technology element of the media, rather than a public figurehead”.

It comes after the newspaper publishing firm confirmed it received a letter from Mr Ager-Hanssen’s Custos Group in Friday.

The Custos Group, which owns more than 20% of Johnston Press, said there was speculation the company was going to be put into administration.

Mr Ager-Hanssen explained on Twitter it was the “change in circumstances and the skill set now needed to save the ailing Johnson Press that made me change my mind” about Mr Salmond’s involved in his planned takeover.