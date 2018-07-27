An exceptionally hot day across central and eastern England

It's set to be an exceptionally hot day across central and eastern parts of England today, particularly across the far southeast of England where temperatures could reach 37 Celsius (99 F).

This puts the July record of 36.7C at risk of being broken.

However the hot sunshine will spark off some severe thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening, so a yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place across many eastern counties of England.

Elsewhere across the UK it won't be as hot but still warm with some sunny spells, the best of these through the central spine of the country.

Out towards the west though, skies will be cloudier with outbreaks of rain, some of which could also be heavy.