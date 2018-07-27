Attempted murder arrests after shots fired towards police during chase in London

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots were fired towards police during a car chase in east London.

Officers were called to Lascelles Close in Leytonstone at 10.45pm on Thursday to reports of suspects seen with a gun.

Armed officers attended the scene and, a short time later, a vehicle was seen nearby which failed to stop for officers.

Scotland Yard said “a number of shots were fired towards officers” during a pursuit, and police also fired weapons.

There are no reports of injuries.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the arrested people had been taken to an east London police station and remained in custody.

“The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed as is routine,” he added.