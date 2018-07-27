Bank vote could see rates hit their highest level since 2009 in ‘close call’ decision

The Bank of England will decide whether to hike interest rates to their highest level for more than nine years next week as economists predict a “close call” decision. In what would mark another milestone for the economy in its recovery since the financial crisis, members of nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) are expected to increase rates from 0.5% to 0.75% on Thursday. The move would see rates hit their highest level since March 2009, when they were slashed from 1% to 0.5% as the financial meltdown and recession wrought havoc.

Mark Carney is Governor of the Bank of England. Credit: Matt Dunham/PA

Investec economist George Brown said he is “fairly confident” the Bank will move to raise rates and is pencilling in an 8-1 vote in favour, with Sir Jon Cunliffe the only dissenter. He believes the economy has performed in line with the Bank’s last forecasts in May, when it backed off from a widely anticipated hike and said it wanted to wait and see how the economy recovered after a weather-hit start to the year. The bank also edged a step closer to pressing the button in June when its chief economist Andy Haldane joined two fellow policymakers in calling for a rise. Howard Young at the EY Item Club believes the vote may be less definitive, given that inflation figures recently came in lower than expected – unchanged at 2.4% in June, while wage growth has also been weak. He said: “It has recently become a closer call, but we believe that the odds still favour the Bank of England lifting interest rate from 0.50% to 0.75% on Thursday after the August MPC meeting – most likely following a split vote.” He added: “With interest rates down at 0.50%, the Bank of England would clearly likely to gradually normalise monetary policy given that it is essentially an emergency low rate.

It is thought the bank’s latest set of forecasts in the accompanying inflation report will reinforce the case for a rise Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA