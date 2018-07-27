Body found in the Blue Lagoon by rescue teams searching for 17-year-old boy

Rescue teams searching a lake following a report of a 17-year-old boy getting into difficulty in the water have recovered a body.

Warwickshire Police said the emergency services found a body in the Blue Lagoon, at Bishops Itchington at 10.50am on Friday, after the alarm was first raised at 6.30pm on Thursday.

It comes after a man's body was recovered from the Jubilee River in Slough. Thames Valley Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

And Essex Police is continuing to search for a boy who was last seen in water near Clacton Pier on Thursday evening.

Emergency services in Warwickshire were told the teenager had got into difficulty after going into the Blue Lagoon at the popular beauty spot near Leamington Spa.