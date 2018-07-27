Carrie Fisher footage to be used in next Star Wars film

JJ Abrams has said he will use unreleased footage of the late Carrie Fisher in the next Star Wars film to give the latest trilogy a “satisfying conclusion”.

Lucasfilm and writer-director Abrams announced on Friday that footage of Fisher shot for 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be used in the ninth film in the space opera’s core trilogies about the Skywalker family.

Filming is scheduled to begin on Wednesday in London.