Charles climbs into cockpit during visit to ‘Dambusters’ squadron

The Prince of Wales “appeared to be impressed” as he was given a tour of a stealth combat aircraft on his visit to the “Dambusters” squadron. Charles “particularly enjoyed” the opportunity to climb into the cockpit of the F-35 Lightning Aircraft belonging to 617 Squadron. He was met by Wing Commander John Butcher at RAF Marham in Norfolk on Friday – who described it as a “huge honour” to receive the prince.

Charles, who was appointed Marshal of the RAF in 2012, discussed his interest in the first landing of the aircraft in the autumn being on HMS Queen Elizabeth – with ship and aircraft operating together for the first time. After a comprehensive tour of the F-35, the prince met RAF and Royal Navy ground crews that support the aircraft – in which he thanked them for their hard work. 617 Squadron Commanding Officer, Wg Cdr Butcher, said he had the opportunity to show Charles the capabilities of the F-35 Lightning aircraft. He said: “He (Charles) certainly seemed to be impressed. “As a pilot himself, he understands in quite a lot of detail as to what the implications of flying an aircraft are like. “When you talk about the capabilities… I think any pilot would find it quite astonishing. All the different capabilities… to do a short take-off and a vertical landing and of particular interest to him, to operate the Queen Elizabeth class carriers as well.”

