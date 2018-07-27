Charles expresses regret at being ‘deceived’ by disgraced bishop

The Prince of Wales has said he regrets having been “deceived” by a disgraced bishop with whom he remained friends for more than two decades despite the clergyman having been cautioned for gross indecency. A statement from Charles was read to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) on Friday, as a five-day case study into how allegations against former Church of England bishop Peter Ball were handled comes to a close. During his time in the clergy, Ball boasted of his links to royalty and was said to be a confidant of Charles. Ball, who is now 86, accepted a caution for one count of gross indecency in 1993 and resigned due to ill health.

Peter Ball Credit: John Stillwell/PA

But it was not until 22 years later that he finally admitted his crimes and was jailed for sexually abusing 18 young men over 30 years. Charles said Ball told him his resignation as bishop of Gloucester had been prompted by an “indiscretion”, but the prince said: “When this exchange took place, I did not know about the nature of the complaint.” He also said, in a six-page statement read by counsel to the inquiry Fiona Scolding, that he had not appreciated the meaning of a caution and that at the time the word of a bishop was generally seen as trustworthy. Charles said Ball had mentioned in a 2009 letter to him the word “caution”, but added: “I was not aware until recently that a caution in fact carries an acceptance of guilt.” He said Ball had told him the “false” complaint against him had arisen from someone who had a grudge against him and was “persecuting” him. The prince said he did not realise the truth of what had happened until Ball’s conviction, adding that his main source of information until then had been the bishop himself. He said: “In the 1980s and 1990s there was a presumption that people such as Bishops could be taken at their word and, as a result of the high office they held, were worthy of trust and confidence”. Charles said at the time “there was on my part a presumption of good faith”. Dismissing any suggestion he had ever tried to interfere in the police investigation into Ball, Charles said it was possible his name had been taken “in vain”. He referred to a 2001 letter which he said conveyed to Ball that he could not help him in any approach the disgraced bishop wanted to make to the Archbishop of Canterbury to return to public ministry.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.