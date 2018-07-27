Chic star Nile Rodgers receives accolade from Sir Paul McCartney

Award-winning musical pioneer Nile Rodgers has been made a Companion of The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (Lipa).

The guitarist, who had a string of hits with disco outfit Chic, received the accolade from Lipa co-founder Sir Paul McCartney at the institute’s annual graduation ceremony on Friday.

Fellow musician Toyah Willcox also received a companionship which acknowledges outstanding achievement and practical contribution to students’ learning.

Others honoured as companions were Broadway and West End sound designer John Leonard, former CEO of Sony Music UK and Ireland Paul Burger, community arts practitioner and teacher Ali Campbell, international lighting designer Felice Ross and dancer and choreographer Dean Lee.

Chief operating officer of Twickenham Studios, Maria Walker and Professor Nigel Weatherill, vice chancellor and chief executive of Liverpool John Moores University became Honoured Friends of Lipa.