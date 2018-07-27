Christine Lampard’s stalker to be sentenced

Christine Lampard’s stalker is facing jail after sending the TV presenter “very nasty” tweets.

In May Christof King, 39, from Brent, north-west London, admitted stalking the star, but disputed sending the messages online.

King, who wanted career advice from Lampard, sent tweets and letters and turned up at her house on more than one occasion, causing her to hide in a bedroom with the housekeeper.

After a Newton hearing on the matter of the tweets, Judge Robin Johnson ruled on June 5 at Isleworth Crown Court that King did indeed send tweets to Lampard.