Donald Trump insists he 'did not know' of Russian lawyer meeting following ex-attorney Michael Cohen's claims

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner

Donald Trump has insisted he did not know about a meeting between his aides and a Russia lawyer who is alleged to have promised dirt on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election campaign. In a strongly worded tweet issued just hours after the US president's former lawyer is claimed to have said that Mr Trump knew of the meeting ahead of it taking place, the Republican insisted his ignorance of it.

The president also took aim at Mr Cohen - who owns many taxi permits, the value of which are falling due to the rise of ride-hailing apps such as Uber - in his tweet On Friday, NBC News reported that Michael Cohen has said he is willing to testify his claims to the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling. The meeting at Trump Tower in New York City in June 2016 involved Donald Trump Jr, the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and influential Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. If Mr Cohen's statement is true, then it would be at odds with what Mr Trump Jr and Mr Kushner have testified - one to Congress and the other to the special counsel - that the President knew nothing about the meeting until details of it emerged a year later. Ms Veselnitskaya has denied acting on behalf of Russian officialdom when she met with the Trump team, telling Congress that she operates "independently of any government bodies."

Natalia Veselnitskaya is said to have promised the Trump team incriminating evidence on Hillary Clinton. Credit: AP

Mr Trump Jr's lawyer, Alan Futerfas, told NBC News that Mr Cohen's accusations were false and that his client "has been professional and responsible throughout the Mueller and congressional investigations. "We are very confident of the accuracy and reliability of the information that has been provided by Mr. Trump Jr and on his behalf." The president has consistently denied he knew about the meeting. The 71-year-old's lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, dismissed Mr Cohen's claims, saying he "is not credible". "Michael Cohen can't be believed unless it's corroborated five times," Mr Giuliani told NBC News. "I talked to the president about this at length before, as well as other witnesses, and it's not true. "Why would you expect it would be true from someone like Cohen? "A lawyer who would tape their own client is a lawyer without any character." Earlier this week it emerged that Mr Cohen had secretly recorded a discussion he had with Mr Trump about buying the rights to a Playboy model’s story about an affair she claims she had with the president.

Donald Trump Jr has said his father had no knowledge of the meeting. Credit: AP