Ecuador’s president seeks Assange exit from London embassy

Ecuador’s president has said his government is talking to British authorities about how to end Julian Assange’s asylum in its London embassy – as long as the life of the WikiLeaks founder can be guaranteed.

Ecuador granted Mr Assange asylum in 2012, but he faces arrest in the UK for breaching his bail terms and could be extradited to the United States.

He would be tried there for his leaking of classified US state department documents.

Ecuador’s president Lenin Moreno said in Madrid that nobody should remain under asylum “for too long” and that any change in Mr Assange’s status should be the result of negotiations involving all sides.

“What we want is for his life not to be in danger,” Mr Moreno added.