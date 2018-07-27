Events to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Emily Bronte

A series of events are being held to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Emily Bronte.

The Bronte Parsonage Museum, in Haworth, West Yorkshire, will be the worldwide focus for the bicentenary celebrations, which will see performances of a range of new works commissioned specially for the anniversary.

Bronte is one of the best known names in English literature but she only wrote one novel, Wuthering Heights, inspired by the windswept moors which surround Haworth.

A weekend of celebration in the town will start with writers led by the best-selling novelist, Kate Mosse, gathering for I Am Heathcliff, a special commission featuring 16 short stories inspired by Wuthering Heights’s most enduring character.

Mosse, who curated the collection, will be joined by fellow contributors Juno Dawson, Dorothy Koomson and Louise Doughty to read from the anthology and officially open the programme of events.