FA abuse inquiry likely to conclude no proof of paedophile rings or institutional cover-up

The Football Association (FA) inquiry into historic child sex abuse is drawing to a close and is likely to conclude there was neither an organised conspiracy to abuse young players or, subsequently, a football-wide cover up.

ITV news understands the evidence suggests the abuse was carried out by individuals operating alone and so the enquiry has ruled out the existence of a paedophile ring.

The inquiry was set up in December 2016 after several former players came forward to tell their stories of being abused by coaches and scouts when they were youth footballers, and is intended to look at how football dealt with allegations of abuse in the past.

ITV News also understands that Clive Sheldon QC, the report author, is about to contact many clubs, other institutions and individuals he intends to name, giving them a final opportunity to defend themselves against any criticism before his findings are made public by the FA.

Sheldon’s exhaustive inquiry covers the period between 1970 and 2005 and has involved exploring millions of documents from the FA’s archive, some 70,000 of which were deemed to be highly relevant to the inquiry.

For more than a year, Sheldon and his review team have spoken to 35 survivors of abuse, read testimonies from hundreds more, and instructed clubs where abuse is alleged to have taken place to provide them with their own reports on what they knew and what they did about it at the time.