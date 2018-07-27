First person to circumnavigate the globe on a unicycle to return home

A British man has become the first person to unicycle around the world and will now return home to celebrate with family and friends. Ed Pratt left Curry Rivel, near Taunton, Somerset, in March 2015 to begin his 21,000-mile one-wheeled adventure aged just 19. He completed the challenge unsupported – carrying a tent, sleeping bag, camping stove and kit in panniers attached to his 36in Nimbus Oracle unicycle.

His challenge saw him unicycle through Europe, Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan before travelling across China and through South East Asia to Singapore. Mr Pratt then tackled Australia and New Zealand before moving on to the USA, finally flying from New York to Edinburgh to begin his final 500 miles home to Somerset. He has raised more than £300,000 for School in a Bag, a charity that delivers educational equipment to poor and vulnerable children around the world.

At 11.30am on Friday, Mr Pratt is due to unicycle through a finish line at the charity’s headquarters in Somerset, where he will be cheered on by family, friends and fans. His parents, Nick and Roxanne Pratt, said: “He left school in search of a challenge and adventure. “Anyone who has followed his journey around the world will know that he has created just that.” Mr Pratt has documented his unicycling feat through regular updates on Facebook, videos on YouTube and through a website tracking his progress. He has even learnt how to operate a drone while unicycling, with footage featuring in his videos, which have been watched by hundreds of thousands of people.

His adventure has not always been a smooth one, lasting one year and four months longer than he had originally planned when he set out. On the first day of his unicycle challenge, Mr Pratt was only able to clock up seven miles after breaking his pannier zip when trying to cram egg sandwiches inside. And in November 2015, he had to suspend his trip after almost being hit by a car in sub-zero temperatures near Aktobe in Kazakhstan.

Luke Simon, founder and CEO of School in a Bag, said: “Back in 2014, we received an email from a chap called Ed saying he was unicycling around the world, that he wanted to do it for charity, and why should he choose us? “We were naturally intrigued and got straight back to him, explaining a bit more about the work that we do, before suggesting he unicycle over for a meeting.” Mr Simon said the charity was thrilled to have been part of Mr Pratt’s “epic journey”, adding that funds raised from his trip would directly help more than 15,000 children.

