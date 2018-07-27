Four-year-old boy among five dead in crash between minibus and car in Moray

Video Report by ITV Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith

A four-year-old boy was among five people killed in a crash between a minibus and a car on the A96 in Moray on Thursday night, Police Scotland have said. Five more people are being treated in hospital after a crash between a minibus and a car in the north east of Scotland. The accident happened on the A96 between Huntly and Keith, in Moray, shortly before midnight on Thursday.

Police at the scene on the A96 between Huntly and Keith in Moray Credit: PA

One of the five people injured is said to have life-threatening injuries. Supt Louise Blakelock, of Police Scotland, said: "It is with deep regret that I can confirm that three adult passengers - two women aged 69 and 70 and a 63-year-old man - who were travelling within an orange Nissan X-Trail all sadly died from their injuries. "The 39-year-old female driver sustained serious injuries. Everyone in this car was local to this area. "A white Fiat Talento minibus which had been carrying Italian tourists was also involved in the collision. "Tragically two people who were passengers within this vehicle - a woman and a four-year-old boy - have also died. "The male driver, a male passenger, female passenger and a three-year-old boy, who were also within the minibus, were taken to hospital with a variety of injuries. The woman is considered to be in a critical condition. The little boy sustained minor injuries and is being well cared for."

Moray MP Douglas Ross tweeted: "Terrible news this morning. Five people were killed on the A96 last night and another five injured. "Our thoughts are with all affected at this time." A section of the A96 remains closed with local diversions in place. Police Scotland road policing sergeant Peter Henderson said: "Motorists are thanked for their patience at this time and we would urge anyone who was in the area last night leading up to the incident at around 11.50pm to please get in touch as our inquiries at the scene continue. "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident at this very sad time."

The scene on the A96 between Huntly and Keith in Moray where a five people have died Credit: PA