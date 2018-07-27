Five killed in crash between minibus and car

Five people have been killed and five more are being treated in hospital after a crash between a minibus and a car in the north east of Scotland. The accident happened on the A96 between Huntly and Keith, in Moray, shortly before midnight on Thursday.

One of the five people injured is said to have life-threatening injuries. Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said the A96 was one of Scotland’s busiest roads and the loss of life was “difficult to take in”.

He said: “This is a truly horrific accident that has shocked the community given that so many people use the A96 day-in-day-out. “The fact that there are so many casualties has been difficult for people to take in and with such a loss of life everyone’s thoughts are with those affected and their loved ones and friends at this difficult time. “I pay tribute to the emergency services who dealt with what was a major road traffic accident. “The A96 is the key route through Moray and anyone heading north from Aberdeen is likely to use this route. “It’s one of Scotland’s busiest roads and a horrific accident of this nature with so many lives lost and people injured is difficult to take in.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross tweeted: “Terrible news this morning. Five people were killed on the A96 last night and another five injured. “Our thoughts are with all affected at this time.” A section of the A96 remains closed with local diversions in place.

Huntly fatal traffic collision Credit: Michal Wachucik