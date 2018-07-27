Man arrested on suspicion of murdering 13-year-old Lucy McHugh in Southampton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child following the death of a 13-year-old girl.

Lucy McHugh’s body was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre at 7.45am on Thursday July 26, Hampshire Police said.

The teenager was last seen at her home on Wednesday morning and was reported as missing before being found by a member of the public.

The suspect, 24, from Southampton, remains in custody.