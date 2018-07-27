Man dead and two teenagers missing after swimming in hot weather

A man has died in Slough and two teenagers are missing in two separate incidents after swimming in the ongoing heatwave to have hit the United Kingdom.

Thames Valley Police have "the body of a man has been recovered from the river, and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the man’s next of kin have been informed.

Searches are ongoing for two teenagers missing in separate incidents.

In Essex, a teenager went missing on Thursday evening near Clacton Pier after he and his friend got into trouble in the water. His friend has been taken to hospital.

A search and rescue helicopter, two lifeboats, Coastguard rescue teams, the ambulance and police were all on the scene yesterday evening.