Mum of Charlotte Brown who died in speedboat crash makes emotional plea for on-the-run killer Jack Shepherd to return

The mother of a woman killed in speedboat crash on the River Thames has made an emotional plea for her killer to return and take "ownership" for his actions. Web designer Jack Shepard who killed 24-year-old Charlotte Brown failed to show up in court after being sentenced to six years imprisonment In an interview with ITV News, Ms Brown's mother Roz Wickens described the "devastation" the family has been through after losing Charlotte Brown.

She said: "There's no words to explain how dreadful it's been, the devastation that man has caused to our family. "You know she was the best daughter, the most lovely, caring person ever. "She was the best sister and a best friend to Katie and my eldest daughter, Vicky. " And if he had any idea he would have attended trial or even just spoken to us. "We've never had condolences, we've never had contact from him." The web designer had been trying to impress Ms Brown after meeting her on dating website OkCupid, the Old Bailey heard. But their champagne-fuelled first date ended in tragedy when his boat capsized on the River Thames in central London and she was thrown into the cold water in December 2015.

Jack Shepherd has been found guilty of Charlotte Brown’s manslaughter by gross negligence Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Shepherd, originally from Exeter, was convicted in his absence of the manslaughter of Ms Brown by gross negligence. But her family have pleaded with him to attend court to face sentence on Friday. Ms Brown’s sister Katie Brown said in a statement on behalf of the family: “The immense pain and anguish we feel will never pass and our grief will last a lifetime.”

Charlotte Brown’s sister Katie and mother Roz Wicken arrive at the Old Bailey Credit: Yui Mok/PA

She added: “We now appeal to Jack Shepherd wherever he is in the world to return and assume the responsibility of his guilt and the devastation he caused by his actions that fateful night – we appeal to Jack Shepherd’s family and friends to appeal to him and urge him to face the consequences of his actions.” The court had heard how Shepherd had bought the 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte GTO from Gumtree to “pull women”.

The speedboat owned by Jack Shepherd Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA