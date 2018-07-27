MP to ‘robustly defend’ herself against perverting the course of justice charges

The 34-year-old, who won the marginal seat with a majority of just 607 votes in 2017, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 12.

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya faces two counts of perverting the course of justice and will appear at the Old Bailey on August 13, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

A Labour MP has said she “will be robustly defending” herself against allegations that she lied about who was behind the wheel of a speeding vehicle.

Court records show she is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a speeding vehicle on July 24 2017 but together with her brother Festus Onasanya told the authorities someone else was driving.

The second similar count relates to an incident on August 23 2017 when her brother was alleged to have been driving.

She wrote on Twitter on Friday: “I will be robustly defending all these allegations, and strongly refute any suggestions that I have broken the law.

“As these proceedings are now ongoing, I will be making no further comment on the matter.”

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed that “Fiona Oluyinka Onasanya, 34, from Peterborough” had been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Ms Onasanya, who was a solicitor before her election to Parliament, is a Labour whip, meaning she is responsible for party discipline.