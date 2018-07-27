North Korea returns remains of US war dead

UN honour guards carry the boxes containing the remains. Credit: AP

North Korea has returned the remains of what are believed to be US servicemen killed during the Korean War, the White House said. A US military plane made a rare trip from a US base in South Korea to a coastal city in the North to retrieve the remains. The handover follows through on a promise Kim Jong Un made to US president Donald Trump when the leaders met in June and is the first tangible result from the much-hyped summit. The White House confirmed that a US Air Force C-17 aircraft containing remains of fallen service members had departed Wonsan, North Korea, on its way to Osan Air Base, outside Seoul. A formal repatriation ceremony will be held there on August 1. At Osan, US servicemen and a military honour guard lined up on the tarmac to receive the remains, which were carried in boxes covered in blue United Nations flags.

Returning US war remains was a commitment made by Kim Jong Un during his meeting with Donald Trump.

Details of what specifically the US had picked up were unclear, but reports said previously that Pyongyang would return about 55 sets of remains from the 1950-53 Korean War. About 7,700 US soldiers are listed as missing from the Korean War, and 5,300 of the remains are believed to still be in North Korea. The war killed millions, including 36,000 American soldiers. Despite soaring rhetoric about denuclearisation ahead of their meeting, Mr Trump and Mr Kim’s summit ended with only a vague goal for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without describing when and how that would occur. Friday’s handover will be followed by a lengthy series of forensic examinations and tests to determine if the remains are human, and whether they are actually American or allied troops killed in the conflict. Friday’s repatriation could be followed by strengthened North Korean demands for fast-tracked discussions with the United States on reaching a declaration to formally end the war, which was stopped with an armistice and not a peace treaty. South Korea’s Defence Ministry also said that the North agreed to general-level military talks next week at a border village to discuss reducing tensions across the countries’ heavily armed border. The remains are expected to be flown to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii for scientific testing to identify them.

Credit: AP