Prince Charles to give evidence about bishop convicted of abuse

The major inquiry into historical allegations of child abuse will hear evidence from a member of the Royal Family today.

Prince Charles has submitted a witness statement about a former bishop who has been convicted of abusing young men.

His statement will be read out this morning to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse.

The Prince of Wales maintained contact over many years with Peter Ball – a former Bishop of Gloucester.

The prince’s country residence, Highgrove, is in the Diocese of Gloucester.

Prince Charles is expected to state that it is "a matter of deep personal regret" that he was misled by Ball, who had claimed to the prince that he was simply a victim of a vendetta from someone who held a personal grudge against him.

In fact, Ball was sent to jail in 2015 for a number of sex offences against men and boys between the 1970s and 19990s when he was Bishop of Lewes in East Sussex.