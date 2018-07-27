Thunderstorms threaten to endanger life as commuters endure Furnace Friday travel chaos

Video Report by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman

Heavy thunderstorms could endanger life as commuters experience miserable journeys home on aptly named Furnace Friday An amber weather alert remains in place in the UK as torrential downpours, sudden flooding and power cuts pose a risk to safety. Police forces have been called following concerns for people's welfare at rivers and lakes, with Thames Valley Police saying a man's body was recovered from the Jubilee River in Slough. It was added that his death is not being treated as suspicious. Warwickshire Police said emergency services personnel searching for a 17-year-old boy who disappeared after getting into difficulty in a quarry lake in Bishops Itchington, near Leamington Spa, have recovered a body.

An amber alert has been issued for parts of England as torrential downpours continue. Credit: PA

The search for a 15-year-old boy in Clacton, Essex continues after he went missing in the water near the pier yesterday. The force was called amid concerns for the welfare of two teenagers and was on the scene just after 6.35pm. One boy was rescued by a lifeboat crew, checked over by medical teams and reunited with his family, but the second, aged 13, remains unaccounted for. Meanwhile, on UK trains, passengers were urged to avoid travelling on London North Eastern Railway (LNER) on Friday after lightning damaged the signalling system. Train firm Northern advised passengers not to travel in the Yorkshire area due to the same issue.

A house in Nottinghamshire set on fire after it was struck by lightning. Credit: ITV News

Elsewhere, cross-Channel rail operator Eurotunnel cancelled thousands of tickets after “extreme temperatures” caused major disruption to services. It is one of the busiest weeks of the year for cross-Channel travel as the start of many school summer holidays leads to a surge in family trips. The company took the “unprecedented decision” to stop passengers travelling on Friday if they were due to return on the same day or Saturday in a bid to ease long queues. On the roads, motorists were warned of lightning, flash flooding and large hailstones.

The UK has experienced an unusually hot summer. Credit: PA

A mix of toxic air, extreme highs, emissions from the continent and a lack of cloud cover caused a “high” air pollution alert to be issued for London. Authorities said the heatwave was causing “winter conditions” in parts of the NHS, while many nurses were said to be dizzy and exhausted.

The temperature has been creeping up. Credit: PA Graphics

Caroline Douglass, flood duty manager for the Environment Agency, said: “We’re expecting thunderstorms and heavy downpours across parts of the East of England on Friday, which could lead to surface water flooding, particularly in built-up areas. “Parts of East Anglia and Lincolnshire could see the most intense rainfall. “Following the recent dry weather, heavy rainfall on dry or compacted ground may run off quickly, causing river levels to rise rapidly and bringing a risk of localised flooding.”

Beaches have been packed in the scorching weather. Credit: PA

The Met Office issued an amber alert for parts of England – a step up from yellow – with intense storms looking set to bring the British heatwave to an end. Thursday saw the highest temperature recorded in the UK since 2015, with Wisley in Surrey hitting 35.1C (95.2F), and the mercury could still soar to a stifling 37C (98.6F) on Friday.

Delays at the Channel Tunnel as its air conditioning struggles in the heat. Credit: ITV News

Torrential downpours are possible, with as much as 30mm of rainfall in one hour and 60mm in three hours, while large hail, frequent lightning and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards, forecasters warned. The yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place until 2am on Saturday and covers London and the East of England. Those in the areas covered by the warnings can expect flooding of homes and businesses, which could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater. “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life,” the Met Office said of the areas covered by the amber warning. Delays or cancellations on transport, difficult driving conditions and power cuts are also possibilities. Yellow warnings for rain have also been issued for Northern Ireland on Saturday, with thunder possible.

