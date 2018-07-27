Second World War ammo complicates efforts to fight German forest fire

Unexploded Second World War ammunition buried in a forest south-west of Berlin is complicating efforts to keep a forest fire under control, German authorities said.

Firefighters have said that while the blaze is under control, it is difficult to get inside the pine forest near Fichtenwalde, 22 miles from the capital, because there are indications that some of the munitions may already have detonated due to the fire and that safety might be at risk.