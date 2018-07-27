Shareholders approve Disney’s £54bn acquisition of Fox entertainment

Disney’s 71.3 billion dollar (£54 billion) acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment division is one step closer after shareholders approved the deal.

The tie-up brings together Marvel’s X-Men and Avengers franchises and creates an entertainment behemoth in the digital streaming era.

The shareholder vote caps a saga that began in December 2017, when Disney made its first offer for part of Rupert Murdoch’s media conglomerate.