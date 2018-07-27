Six-year-old who died following ‘pellet gun injury’ named as Stanley Metcalf

The child was found fatally injured on Church Lane in Sproatley, East Yorkshire, on Thursday afternoon while visiting relatives, Humberside Police said.

A six-year-old boy who died from what is believed to have been a “pellet gun injury” has been named by police as Stanley Metcalf.

On Friday afternoon police cars could be seen outside the property where the boy was taken ill.

One nearby resident, who did not want to be identified, described the news as “surreal”.

He said: “I knew the lad’s dad pretty well. He had invited me in for a drink just the other day and was always very friendly.

“They are a very nice, genuine family, so your heart just goes out to them because this is such a tragedy, especially given how young the kid is.”

Speaking on Friday evening, the boy’s great-grandmother described Stanley as a “brainy, kind little boy” and said his whole family were devastated by the sudden loss.

The 84-year-old, who did not wish to be named, said that the doctors “did everything they possibly could” to revive him.

Describing Stanley as a “massive football fan” who had a very close relationship with his twin sister, she said: “His sister absolutely loved him to bits and they would do everything together. I don’t know how you’re supposed to explain things like that to a six-year-old girl.

“I’ve just been in floods of tears ever since it happened, I couldn’t even sleep last night, just thinking about him and how tragic it all is.”

The relative, who was not with Stanley at the time of his incident, also said he was a “top student” in school and regularly performed well academically.

She added: “He was a really outgoing little lad, he would come down here and spend time with me, it’s such a tragic loss.”

The circumstances of the boy’s death continue to be investigated, but early indications point to “a tragic accident involving a pellet gun”, Humberside Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Goulding said no arrests have been made and officers were speaking with the boy’s family to assist their inquiries.

He added: “Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers and we request that they are given privacy at this very difficult time.”