Sixth man to appear in court over ‘acid attack’ on three-year-old boy

A sixth man is to appear in court in connection with a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Worcester.

Saied Hussini, from London, was charged on Friday night with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm between July 12 and July 22.

Hussini is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Five other men including the injured youngster’s 39-year-old father appeared in court on Wednesday, charged with conspiring between July 16 and July 22 to cause grievous bodily harm to the youngster with intent.

Adam Cech, 27, and Jan Dudi, 25, both from Birmingham, Norbert Pulko, 22, from London, and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Wolverhampton, all appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court alongside the father, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The boy suffered serious burns to his face and an arm at the Home Bargains store in Worcester on Saturday, July 21.

He was discharged from hospital the following day, but it is not yet known whether the youngster has suffered longer-term implications as a result of his injuries.

The boy and his mother are now “in a place of safety”, according to prosecutors.

The suspected attack occurred in the Tallow Hill area of Worcester while the boy was out with his mother and other children.

The boy’s father, together with Cech, of Farnham Road, and Dudi, of Cranbrook Road, both in Handsworth, Paktia, of Newhampton Road, Wolverhampton, and Pulko, of Sutherland Road, Walthamstow, were remanded in custody to appear at Worcester Crown Court on August 28.