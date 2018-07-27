Thousands flee as deadly wildfire spreads across California

Thousands of people have been forced to flee after a wildfire tore through an area of northern California, killing a bulldozer operator as he fought to contain the blaze.

Three firefighters have also been injured and dozens of homes destroyed by the blaze.

Flames swept through the communities of Shasta and Keswick before jumping the Sacramento River and reaching Redding, a city of about 92,000 people – the largest in the region.

A fire official said the blaze was "taking down everything in its path."

He added: "It’s just a wall of flames. It’s nonstop."