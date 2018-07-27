- ITV Report
Thousands flee as deadly wildfire spreads across California
Thousands of people have been forced to flee after a wildfire tore through an area of northern California, killing a bulldozer operator as he fought to contain the blaze.
Three firefighters have also been injured and dozens of homes destroyed by the blaze.
Flames swept through the communities of Shasta and Keswick before jumping the Sacramento River and reaching Redding, a city of about 92,000 people – the largest in the region.
A fire official said the blaze was "taking down everything in its path."
He added: "It’s just a wall of flames. It’s nonstop."
Crews found the body of the bulldozer operator who was hired privately to clear vegetation in the blaze’s path.
The fire burned over the operator and his equipment, making the man the second bulldozer operator to be killed in a California blaze in less than two weeks.
A spokesman described the state of the fire and how it affected people in the area.
He said many people in Redding did not seem prepared for the blaze to reach their city - "It’s just chaotic. It’s wild.
"When it hit, people were really scrambling and there was not much of a warning."
Firefighters tried to contain the blaze on Thursday but flames kept jumping their lines.
The 45-square-mile fire that began on Monday July 23 tripled in size overnight amid scorching temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions.
A resident near the Redding area, Candace McHatton has been sharing pictures of what her local area looks like.
She said: "The fire is devastating and we are all overwhelmed."
Wildfires throughout the state have burned through - forcing thousands to evacuate homes and campers to pack up their tents at the height of summer.
Governor Jerry Brown declared states of emergency for the three largest fires, which will authorise the state to rally resources to local governments.
The wildfires have dispatched firefighters to all corners of the state amid an oppressive heatwave.