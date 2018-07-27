Thousands in limbo as energy supplier Iresa ceases trading

Troubled energy provider Iresa has ceased trading, leaving nearly 100,000 customers in limbo. Sector watchdog Ofgem has said customers will continue to receive energy supplies as normal and that their outstanding credit balances would be protected under its safety net. It will now choose a new supplier to take on Iresa’s customers, who will be contacted individually when the process is complete.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Customers have been urged “sit tight”, hold off from switching suppliers, take a meter reading and wait until the replacement company is in touch. Ofgem’s interim executive director for consumers and markets, Rob Salter-Church, said: “If you are an Iresa customer there is no need to worry as we will make sure your energy supplies are secure and your credit balance is protected. “Ofgem is working to choose a new supplier as quickly as possible for you.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.