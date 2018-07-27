Thunderstorms to accompany predicted hottest day so far before cool weekend

The British heatwave could bring its most intense conditions yet with forecasted highs of 37C (98.6F) potentially accompanied by thunderstorms.

Motorists are warned ahead of lightning, flash flooding and large hailstones that could hit eastern parts on Friday afternoon, with a thunderstorm warning in place for the afternoon until just before midnight.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-30s for much of east and south east England, reaching 37C in London, and could rise higher still if there is a lot of sunshine, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said.

There is a chance the all-time UK record of 38.5C (101.3F) could be broken, with the hot weather set to continue into August.

Mr Deakin said: “The reason there’s some uncertainty is because of the thunderstorms, how many we see and where they get going … torrential rain, the risk of local flooding, large hailstones potentially damaging, lots of flashes of lighting and rumbles of thunder.

“Roads like the M11, M18, M1 and A1 won’t be very pleasant, a lot of spray and surface water around.”