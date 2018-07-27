Russia's Vladimir Putin says he has invited President Donald Trump to Moscow

The White House said US president Donald Trump is “open to visiting Moscow” once he receives a “formal invitation” from Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Mr Putin said he was ready to invite his US counterpart to Russia in comments made at a news conference for the BRICs countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“We are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow,” he said, according to the state news agency RIA-Novosti.

“By the way, he has such an invitation, I told him of this."

It is not immediately clear if Mr Putin was referring to a formal invitation or a verbal one in spirit.

The Russian leader also said he is ready to visit Washington “if the appropriate conditions are created there”.