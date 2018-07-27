- ITV Report
Russia's Vladimir Putin says he has invited President Donald Trump to Moscow
The White House said US president Donald Trump is “open to visiting Moscow” once he receives a “formal invitation” from Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Mr Putin said he was ready to invite his US counterpart to Russia in comments made at a news conference for the BRICs countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China) in Johannesburg, South Africa.
“We are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow,” he said, according to the state news agency RIA-Novosti.
“By the way, he has such an invitation, I told him of this."
It is not immediately clear if Mr Putin was referring to a formal invitation or a verbal one in spirit.
The Russian leader also said he is ready to visit Washington “if the appropriate conditions are created there”.
Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said that Mr Trump “looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year” and “is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation”.
President Trump had initially invited the Russia leader to Washington this autumn for a follow-up meeting to their Helsinki summit, but national security adviser John Bolton changed the timeline this week, saying Mr Trump now believes it should take place “after the Russia witch hunt is over” and “after the first of the year”.
Mr Bolton was referring to the federal investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and whether Mr Trump’s campaign assisted or was aware of the efforts.
Mr Trump has repeatedly denounced the investigation as a “witch hunt” intended to delegitimise his presidency.
The president has also been widely criticised for failing to strongly denounce Russia’s election interference and appearing to accept Mr Putin’s denials during their joint press conference in Helsinki.
The US leader has since tried to backtrack on some of his comments.