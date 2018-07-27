Trump thanks Kim for fulfilling promise on Korean War remains

US president Donald Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for “fulfilling a promise” to return the remains of missing US soldiers from the Korean War. His comments came as a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve 55 cases of remains. North Korea returned the remains of what are believed to be American servicemen killed during the Korean War, a handover that followed through on a promise Mr Kim made to Mr Trump when the leaders met in June in Singapore.

Returning US war remains was a commitment made by Kim Jong Un during his meeting with Donald Trump in Singapore Credit: AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

This is the first tangible result from the much-hyped summit. Mr Trump, addressing reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, said a plane was carrying the remains “of some great fallen heroes from America back from the Korean War”. He said his vice president Mike Pence would greet the families and the remains of the soldiers, and thanked Mr Kim “for keeping his word”. Mr Trump added: “We have many others coming but I want to thank Chairman Kim in front of the media for fulfilling a promise that he made to me and I’m sure that he will continue to fulfil that promise as they search and search and search.” He said that “these incredible American heroes will soon lay at rest on sacred American soil”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the tombs on the 65th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ended the fighting in the Korean War Credit: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

The United Nations Command said 55 cases of remains were retrieved from North Korea. The White House earlier confirmed that a US Air Force C-17 aircraft containing remains of fallen service members had departed Wonsan, a Northern coastal city, on its way to the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, near the South Korean capital of Seoul. A formal repatriation ceremony will be held there on Wednesday. At the air base, US servicemen and a military honour guard lined up on the tarmac to receive the remains, which were carried in boxes covered in blue UN flags. About 7,700 US soldiers are listed as missing from the 1950-53 Korean War, and 5,300 of the remains are believed to still be in North Korea. The war killed millions, including 36,000 American soldiers.

A UN honour guard stands to carry remains believed to be from American servicemen Credit: AP

US forces Korea commander Gen Vincent K Brooks said the retrieval mission had been successful. “Now, we will prepare to honour our fallen before they continue on their journey home.” Following the honors ceremony on Wednesday, the remains will be flown to Hawaii for scientific testing. A series of forensic examinations will be done to determine if the remains are human and if the dead were American or allied troops killed in the conflict. Mr Trump late Thursday tweeted the repatriation was occurring and said: “After so many years, this will be a great moment for so many families. Thank you to Kim Jong Un.”

The remains are taken from a plane Credit: AP