Why Twitter has hit record profit despite losing a million monthly users

Social networking service Twitter has lost a million users and still retains record profit. Credit: PA

Twitter’s revenue has reached a record high despite monthly users dropping by a million. It comes just days after Facebook's stock took a record beating off its market value. So why is Twitter profiting while losing users?

How many people are using Twitter?

The company revealed it had 335 million monthly active users between April and June, down from the 336 million it reported in the previous quarter.

Why has Twitter lost its users?

The social network blamed the fall in numbers on its focus to clean up Twitter by removing spam accounts. However the company’s monthly active users were up 11% year-on-year, but growth flattened in the US and Europe, partly down to the roll-out of GDPR - the new data protection regulation introduced by the EU in May.

Twitter profit was up 100 million dollars (£76 million). Credit: PA

The drop in Twitter users is also amid increased pressure in combating hate speech and misinformation. Earlier this month Twitter decided to remove millions of locked accounts in a bid to "improve the health" of conversation on the platform, meaning monthly active user numbers could fall again in the next quarter.

Facebook endured their worst trading day since going public in 2012, and among the biggest one-day losses of market value in US stock market history. Credit: PA

Facebook saw their worst beating earlier this week where their stock was slashed by 119 billion dollars (£81 billion). But Twitter profit was up 100 million dollars (£76 million).

How are Twitter making their money if its lost a million users?

Twitter is making money by many means, the main source of revenue for them is seeing an increase to advertising from events such as the World Cup.

24% Revenue growth on Twitter since last year. The equates to £543 million.

23% Increase to advertising revenue, partly from the World Cup. This equates to £459 million.

Twitter's chief executive Jack Dorsey praised his staff's work and said the results from this quarter reflect their work in ensuring Twitter users get value. "We want people to feel safe freely expressing themselves and have launched new tools to address problem behaviours that distort and distract from the public conversation.

Twitter chief exec said: "We want people to feel safe freely expressing themselves" Credit: PA