Unearthed document points to Hirohito’s role in Pearl Harbour raid

A newly released memo penned by a Japanese wartime official has provided what is thought to be a first look at the thinking of Emperor Hirohito and prime minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour that thrust the US into the Second World War.

While far from conclusive, the five-page document lends credence to the view that Hirohito bears at least some responsibility for initiating hostilities.

At 8.30pm in Tokyo, just hours before the attack in Hawaii on December 7 1941, Mr Tojo summoned two top aides for a briefing.

One of them, vice interior minister Michio Yuzawa, wrote an account three hours after the meeting was over.

“The emperor seemed at ease and unshakeable once he had made a decision,” he quoted Mr Tojo as saying.

To what extent Hirohito was responsible for the war is a sensitive topic in Japan, and the bookseller who discovered the document kept it under wraps for nearly a decade before releasing it to Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper, which published it earlier this week.

Hirohito was protected from indictment in the Tokyo war crimes trials during a US occupation that wanted to use him as a symbol to rebuild Japan as a democratic nation. Hirohito died in 1989 at the age of 87 after 62 years on the throne.

Bookshop owner Takeo Hatano said: “It took me nine years to come forward, as I was afraid of a backlash.

“But now I hope the memo would help us figure out what really happened during the war, in which 3.1 million people were killed.”

Takahisa Furukawa, a Nihon University expert on wartime history who has confirmed the authenticity of the memo, called it the first detailed portrayal of Mr Tojo and Hirohito just before the attack.