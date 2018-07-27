US economy surges to 4.1% growth rate in second quarter

The US economy has surged in the April-June quarter to an annual growth rate of 4.1%.

That marks the fastest pace of growth since 2014, and was driven by consumers who began spending their tax cuts and exporters who rushed to get their products delivered ahead of retaliatory tariffs.

The Commerce Department reported that the gross domestic product (GDP), the country’s total output of goods and services, posted its best showing since a 4.9% gain in the third quarter of 2014.

President Donald Trump is predicting growth will accelerate under his economic policies.

However, private forecasters cautioned that the April-June pace is unsustainable because it stems from temporary factors. The rest of the year is likely to see good, but with slower growth of around 3%.

Mr Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the economic record of the preceding Obama administration, pledged during his 2016 campaign to double growth to 4% or better.

The president said during a trip to Iowa and Illinois: “It’s only going to get better.”

The latest GDP figure was nearly double the 2.2% growth rate in the first quarter, which was revised up from a previous estimate of 2% growth.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity, rebounded to a 4% annual growth rate after turning in a lacklustre 0.5% gain in the first quarter.