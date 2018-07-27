Victoria Cross winner and World War I pilot Edward ‘Mick’ Mannock remembered in memorial service

A World War I pilot was honoured on Friday with a memorial in Dublin’s Glasnevin Cemetery. The Minister with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe and British Ambassador Robin Barnett, attended the ceremony to honour Major Edward “Mick” Mannock, recipient of the Victoria Cross. Edward Corringham “Mick” Mannock was a member of the Royal Flying Corps and the Royal Air Force during World War I.

Members of the Irish Air Corps hold wreaths during the ceremony. Credit: PA

Born on May 24 1887, the proud Cork man was a pioneer of fighter aircraft tactics in aerial warfare. Mr Mannock was the most highly decorated British fighter pilot of World War I and was eventually credited with 73 combat victories. He died on July 26 1918, when his aircraft was shot down over France. John Green, chairman of Glasnevin Trust said that Mannock’s personal story was an accurate insight into life before Irish independence. “If you want to get an insight into the complexity of our history, even a shallow dive into the life and times of ‘Mick’ Mannock will open your eyes. “The son of a bigamist, deserter, and raised by his abandoned mother from Ballincollig, he fended for himself from an early age. “He was an Irish Nationalist, a home ruler, a trade unionist and a socialist who believed the world war would finally give the ‘downtrodden’ their chance.”

A minute’s silence was held at the service. Credit: PA