Russian leader Vladimir Putin ready to invite US President Donald Trump to Russia

Russian president Vladimir Putin is ready to invite his US counterpart Donald Trump to Russia – and said he is willing to visit Washington if he feels the conditions are right, reports said.

Mr Putin made the comments at a news conference at the summit of leaders of the of BRICs countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Interfax news agency said he expressed readiness to invite Mr Trump.

The agency quoted Mr Putin as saying: “He has, by the way, such an invitation, and I told him about it.”

It is not immediately clear if Mr Putin was referring to a formal invitation or a verbal one in spirit.

Interfax quoted Mr Putin as saying he is ready to visit Washington “if the appropriate conditions are created there”.