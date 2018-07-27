Wedding photographer stuck inside lift that felt like ‘oven’

A wedding photographer who took a lift instead of the stairs because of the hot weather ended up trapped inside an “oven” for half an hour. Mark Tierney was travelling up two flights to shoot a group photograph when disaster struck and the elevator ground to a halt. The 50-year-old, who was working at a wedding in Kelham Island Museum, Sheffield, ended up missing the shot, which was taken on an iPhone instead.

Mr Tierney, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, said: “Trying to keep cool was the hardest part, I sat down because it was coldest on the ground. “It was just like an oven in there. It said 29C on my Instagram story feature but it felt hotter! “I knew panicking would only make it worse so I sat down and messaged my sister in America and posted on Insta stories.”

