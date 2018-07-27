Witnesses sought after shots fired at police in London

Police are appealing for witnesses after officers were caught in a gun battle in the streets of east London when suspects opened fire on their vehicle. Officers were called to Lascelle Close in Leytonstone at 10.45pm on Thursday to reports of a “suspicious” BMW carrying a number of men and a firearm. The BMW fled the scene and shots were fired at a Met armed response unit when they gave chase, prompting officers to return fire.

Four men, all in their early 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. They remain in police custody. No one was hurt in the exchange and one firearm was recovered from the suspects’ vehicle Commander Kyle Walker, head of the Met’s firearms unit, said police had been notified by a member of the public about a “suspicious looking” BMW, and also warned them that a firearm was on board. Speaking outside Scotland Yard in Westminster, Mr Walker said: “The black BMW was located in the area, officers went to speak to the occupants and the vehicle made off at speed. “Given there were reports of there being a firearm on board police pursued the vehicle – the vehicle was located a short distance away and a number of shots were fired at police officers responding. “The police officers themselves discharged their police-issue firearms at the time. “A number of persons were arrested at the scene. We have four male persons in their early 20s who have been arrested and are currently in custody.”

