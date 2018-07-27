'Clean hands' Zimbabwe election candidate tells ITV News 'not even a rigged election' will stop him

Video report by ITV News Africa Correspondent John Ray

An opposition candidate taking on a fight no other party have won in five decades, Nelson Chamisa insists he is tackling Zimbabwe's election with both hands. Appealing to the young and unemployed, he is challenging a regime that has run Zimbabwe for most of his life. In the first election since Robert Mugabe was forced from power, many Zimbabweans feel they are still yet to see the progress they were promised following his demise.

Nelson Chamisa appeals to the young and unemployed, who are desperate to be free of the past. Credit: ITV News

But after declaring himself as the "clean hands" candidate to his jubilant supporters, Mr Chamisa told ITV News of his adamance that his party, the MDC Alliance, will change Zimbabwe for the better. "Nothing short of rigging and cheating is going to stop us from claiming the victory," he said. "In fact even if they cheat, they can't even cheat us out of victory." Vice President of Zimbabwe Constantino Chiwenga, a former general who led last year's coup against Mugabe, is at the forefront of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) campaign.

Mr Chiwenga told ITV News' John Ray that this time, the election will be 'free and fair'. Credit: ITV News