Family of teenage swimmer Ben Quartermaine who died in 'terrible accident' near Clacton Pier pay tribute

The family of a teenage boy who died after getting into difficulty whilst in water near to Clacton Pier on July 26, have issued a tribute to him.

"Ben Quartermaine, 15, from Clacton-on-Sea, sadly lost his life in what can only be described as a terrible accident," his family said in a statement released by Essex Police.

"He was a happy, loving and independent boy who would go out of his way to make others laugh and smile,"

"Ben had a huge love for motorbikes and was often at bike events with family and friends.

"He was looking forward to his 16th birthday when he could do his CBT and get out on his own moped, which we were in the process of doing up for him as a present.

"He was loved by everyone that had the pleasure to know him and will be missed by all.

"We ask that at this very difficult time that we are left alone to grieve and come to terms with our loss."

His body was found at 8am on Saturday morning.

Two pier workers helped keep the other boy above water until an RNLI lifeboat crew could reach him, but Ben could not be found.