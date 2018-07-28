- ITV Report
Family of teenage swimmer Ben Quartermaine who died in 'terrible accident' near Clacton Pier pay tribute
The family of a teenage boy who died after getting into difficulty whilst in water near to Clacton Pier on July 26, have issued a tribute to him.
"Ben Quartermaine, 15, from Clacton-on-Sea, sadly lost his life in what can only be described as a terrible accident," his family said in a statement released by Essex Police.
"He was a happy, loving and independent boy who would go out of his way to make others laugh and smile,"
"Ben had a huge love for motorbikes and was often at bike events with family and friends.
"He was looking forward to his 16th birthday when he could do his CBT and get out on his own moped, which we were in the process of doing up for him as a present.
"He was loved by everyone that had the pleasure to know him and will be missed by all.
"We ask that at this very difficult time that we are left alone to grieve and come to terms with our loss."
His body was found at 8am on Saturday morning.
Two pier workers helped keep the other boy above water until an RNLI lifeboat crew could reach him, but Ben could not be found.
A member of the public raised the alarm after spotting the boys in the water and pier worker Stuart Duff issued an emergency call, with two other staff members rushing to help with a lifebelt.
Przemek Jakiela, 40, who works in the pier’s amusement arcade, said he threw a lifebelt to one youngster but was unable to reach him due to the wind and currents.
He threw the belt a number of times before the teenager was able to grab hold of it and Mr Jakiela kept a firm grip on the rope – along with pier bar worker Amy Bayliss – until an RNLI crew managed to pull the boy from the water and take him ashore.
He tried to rescue the other boy but was unable to.
“As I got there I just saw his head go under and he disappeared and did not come back up again,” said Mr Jakiela. “There was just nothing we could do for him.”
Managing director Billy Ball said the pier had recently put in new lifebelts which are each in an enclosed plastic case to stop them from being vandalised.
Essex Police said the cause of death is still being investigated but that it is not being treated as suspicious.