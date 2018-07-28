Egypt court sentences 75 to death over 2013 Morsi sit-in protest

An Egyptian court has sentenced 75 people to death, including top figures in the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in protest, state media reported.

The Cairo Criminal Court referred the sentences to the Grand Mufti – the country’s top theological authority – for his non-binding opinion, as is the norm in capital cases. Though non-binding, the formality gives a window of opportunity for a judge to reverse an initial sentence.

The sentences are subject to appeal.

Sentencing for more than 660 others involved in the case was scheduled for September 8, the Al-Ahram news website reported. Those sentences, too, are subject to appeal.

Of the 75 defendants referred to the Mufti, 44 have been jailed and 31 are at large. The court normally hands down the maximum sentence for fugitives but a re-trial is typically held after they are caught.